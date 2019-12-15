Anti-CAA protests in Delhi's Jamia Nagar lead to massive traffic jam, disrupt metro services

New Delhi: Violent protests took place at Delhi's Jamia Nagar against the Citizenship Act (CAA) leading to traffic jam and metro service disruption in several parts of the national capital. Agitators set ablaze public vehicles in the areas of at Jamia Nagar, New Friends Colony, Mathura Road, Bharat Nagar. Three buses were set on fire and there were clashes between the police and protesters in which six policemen and two firefighters got injured.

The protest led to long traffic jams in Ashram Chowk, Ring Road, Moolchand flyover. Other areas were traffic disrupted include Sarai Kalekhan, Okhla underpass, Sarita Vihar, and Kalindi Kunj area. People are advised to avoid these routes during the current situation in the national capital.

All gates of Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, GTB Nagar and Shivaji Stadium, were closed. Entry and exit gates of ITO, IIT, Delhi Gate and Pragati Maidan were also closed in the wake of protest against CAA. Other then the closure of gates trains were also not halting at these metro stations. The decision of metro shutdown was taken on the advice of the Delhi Police as said by DMRC.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over a phone call to discuss over the present scenario. Kejriwal also appealed to people asking them not to indulge in violence as it is completely unacceptable. He tweeted "No one shud indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud remain peaceful.''

A large number of security forces are deployed outside Jamia area to keep the situation under control. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia and locals have been protesting against the amended Citizenship Act fro, the last three days.