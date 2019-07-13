Any misadventure by Pakistan will be repelled with punitive response: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat

NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday warned that any misadventure by Pakistan will be repelled with a punitive response from India.

''Pakistan army time and again resorts to misadventure either through flawed proxy wars and state-sponsored terror or intrusions. Indian Army stands resolute to defend our territory. Let there be no doubt that any misadventure will be repelled with a punitive response,'''Army Chief Bipin Rawat said.

General Rawat made these remarks while addressing a seminar in New Delhi to mark the 20th year of the Kargil conflict.

During his address, the Army chief also warned that any future conflicts would prove to be more “violent and unpredictable” and the Indian armed forces would not take into account the human factor.

“Future conflicts will be more violent and unpredictable where the importance of human factor shall remain undiminished. Our soldiers are and will remain our primary assets,” he added.

"In future, even conventional conflicts are likely to have a large asymmetric component leading to now what is being termed 'hybrid war'. Technology has become a key driver of future wars,'' he added.

Recalling the heroics of the Indian soldiers during the Kargil conflict, General Rawat said that despite several odds, including several operations conducted on arduous terrain and diplomatic necessities, the valiant forces and nation were proud in achieving a resounding victory.

General Rawat also clarified that there had been no intrusion by China in Ladakh's Demchok sector, a week after reports claimed that the latter's troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"There is no intrusion," Rawat said.

Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6 which had reportedly irked the Chinese.

"Chinese come and patrol to their perceived Line of Actual Control...we try and prevent them. But at times there are celebrations that take place at the local levels. There were celebrations on our side by our Tibetans in the Demchok sector. Based on that, some Chinese also came to see what was happening. But there have been no intrusions. Everything is normal," the Army chief said.

India and China share a disputed border and the armies of the two countries were engaged in a stand-off for 73 days in 2017 in Doklam.

(With agency inputs)