AP PECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE registrations begins TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here's how to apply

AP PECET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test, AP PECET Counselling 2022 registration begins today, October 20, 2022. Candidates who passed the NEET UG exam will receive NEET UG counselling from MCC. For admissions into the 15% All India Quota for NEET, 100% deemed or central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, and JIPMER seats for MBBS and BDS programmes, MCC counselling is conducted. For NEET UG 2022 students, the Medical Counseling Committee will have a total of 4 rounds of UG counselling. Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round are the names of these four rounds.

AP PECET Counselling 2022: Documents required

APPECET 2022 Rank Card and Hall Ticket.

Degree/ Intermediate or its equivalent pass certificate & Memorandum of Marks.

Transfer Certificate.

S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo

Study Certificate giving the details of past seven years of study

Latest residence certificate

Latest Income certificate/ White Ration Card.

Aadhar Card or Any Government ID

Caste Certificate issued by competent authority

CAP / NCC / Minority Certificate (SSC TC containing Minority Status of a certificate from the Head Master).

Latest EWS Certificate, if applicable

AP PECET 2022: Here's how to apply

Step-1: First of all, go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

Step-2: Then, click the AP PECET 2023 application form link.

Step-3: Now do the AP PECET 2023 registration by filling basic information.

Step-4: Then fill personal, educational, contact details in AP PECET 2023 online application form.

Step-5: After that upload documents required for AP PECET 2023 application form.

Step-6: Finally pay the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test application fee.

Candidates must present a list of supporting documentation when submitting an application for AP PECET Counseling in 2022. According to the AP PECET Counseling Schedule 2022, from October 21 to October 23, APSCHE will verify the uploaded certificates.