AP's Tirupati police sets up 'SHE auto stands' with women drivers, see pics

New Delhi: In a first to its kind initiative in the state, Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati police have set up a special auto-stand ‘SHE Auto stands’ to provide safer public transport for women commuters. These auto stands will be managed and autos will be driven by female drivers only, reported ANI.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MLA, along with city Mayor Dr R Sireesha and Urban Superintendent of Police Venkata Appala Naidu inaugurated the dedicated SHE auto stands at the RTC Bus Stand, Mahila University and Ruia Hospital.

Visuals released by news agency ANI show women, dressed in pink, posing before their special autos.

Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati police set up first of its kind 'She Auto' stand in the city The aim behind the 'She Auto' stands is to provide safe transportation to women: Venkata Appala Naidu, SP, Urban District (02.04) pic.twitter.com/fh0S0ekzo0 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

MLA Reddy hailed SP Naidu for his special focus on the safety of women auto-rickshaw drivers.

The SP said the aim behind the She Auto stands was to provide safe transportation to women.

Naidu has set up special stands for women auto drivers in different parts of the city, giving priority to women.

"Tirupati is the first state in the state to set up special auto stands for women, with this move, we have proved that women hold a special place in society,” MLA Reddy said.

By setting up an auto stand in the RTC bus stand in Tirupati, Women`s University and Rua Hospital, women will now feel safer in public transport. Earlier, women, auto drivers use to keep their vehicles with men at other auto stands," the MLA added.

The SP said that it is a well-known fact that women drivers have an apex level of driving skills. "Accidents involving women-driven autos are very rare," the police official added.

