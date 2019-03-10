Army chief General Bipin Rawat asks Para Brigade to be ready to deal with 'emerging challenges'

NEW DELHI: Army chief General Bipin Rawat Sunday visited the Para Brigade and asked the formation to be prepared to "decisively deal" with "emerging challenges that may develop", said an Army spokesperson.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Rawat reviewed operational readiness of the Para Brigade during his visit, said Army public relations officer Colonel Mohit Vaishnava.

"The Army chief directed the formations to ensure readiness and be prepared to decisively deal with emerging challenges that may develop," said the Army PRO.

The Brigade is a fully airborne brigade and is a decisive force multiplier, he said.

During 1971 operations, airborne operations by the Para Brigade accelerated the momentum of operations leading to surrender of Pakistan Armed Forces in Dacca (Bangladesh), he added.

The Army chief also complimented the Brigade for maintaining the highest standards of training, operational readiness, morale and motivation and exemplary synergy with the Indian Air Force.

General Rawat was briefed on the readiness of the Para Brigade during the visit.

He also interacted with all ranks, reviewed their operational preparedness and specialist training, added Colonel Vaishnava.