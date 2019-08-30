Army Chief General Bipin Rawat reviews preparedness of security forces along LoC

Srinagar: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the valley on Friday. This is Army chief's first visit to Srinagar after the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A, which granted special status to the state.

The Army chief landed in Srinagar at 11 am in the morning, and went straight to the forward areas along the LoC in north Kashmir to take the stock of the situation. He was accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon Dhillon, who briefed him about the prevalent situation at LoC.

The move comes in the light of more than 222 incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control reported ever since the Narendra Modi-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5.

According to figures released by the government, the Pakistani Army has violated ceasefire a total of 1,900 times this year with more than 222 incidents reported in just 25 days since the abrogation of provisions Article 370.

On Friday, the Army chief also visited the formations and units deployed along the LoC. The Chief of Army Staff was briefed by the local commanders on the ceasefire violations, ground situation and the measures taken. During his interaction with the soldiers, General Rawat lauded them for their morale and motivation.

The Chief of Army Staff also reiterated the need for preparedness to meet any untoward security challenges effectively in view of the increased infiltration attempts. He also appreciated the robust counter-infiltration grid which has neutralised several infiltration attempts by terrorists.

The Army chief shared intelligence report of a large number of terrorists preparing to infiltrate from multiple launch pads across the LoC, exhorting all troops to be ready for any contingencies.

On the final day of his visit, General Rawat is slated to visit some hinterland areas of the Kashmir Valley where he might meet victims of ceasefire violations.

According to Zee Media sources, General Rawat might hold a security review meeting at Srinagar Army headquarters with top officials of the Army and will discuss the security situation.

General Rawat's visit to Srinagar comes at a time when Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources said that internet services in the Valley are unlikely to be restored soon as Pakistan has launched a vitriolic campaign against India and Pakistani security agencies are using provocative video messages on social media platforms to create unrest in India.