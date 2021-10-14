हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Encounter

Army JCO, jawan critically injured in an encounter with terrorists in J&K's Poonch

“One JCO and one soldier have been critically injured during a counter-terrorist operation in Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division, District Poonch,” said PRO Defence, Jammu. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between militants and Armed Forces in Nar Khas forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday (October 14, 2021). 

The PRO Defence, Jammu said that one junior commissioned officer (JCO) and one soldier were critically injured in the ongoing encounter. 

“One JCO and one soldier have been critically injured during a counter-terrorist operation in Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division, District Poonch,” said PRO Defence, Jammu. 

Defence Ministy spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand said, "In an ongoing counter-terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, District Poonch, there has been exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists during evening hours.”

"During the ensuing exchange of fire, one JCO and one soldier have been critically injured. The operations are under progress,” he added.

According to IANS reports, the army started a cordon and search operation involving several villages adjacent to Dhera Ki Gali in Surankote area.

Thursday`s operation was started by the army three days after five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed by terrorists in the same area.

