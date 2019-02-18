Army loses second Major in two days as Major Dhoundiyal attains martyrdom in Pulwama encounter

DEHRADUN: India has been plunged into a shadow of gloom in the last five days as the country has lost 45 brave souls due to the dastardly actions of Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The state of Uttarakhand lost four of its brave sons, including two Majors and two CRPF personnel in the last five days, due to terrorism.

On Sunday, Major Chitresh Bist attained martyrdom in an IED blast and on Monday Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal sacrificed his life while fighting against the terrorists in Pulwama.

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal along with three other soldiers lost his lives in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama on Monday. The Indian Army identified the martyrs as Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, Havaldar Sheo Ram, Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Sepoy Hari Singh.

The Army was tipped off on Sunday night that some terrorists were hiding ion Pinglin area of Pulwama. The Army and Jammu and Kashmir police immediately launched a search operation in the area and they managed to trap 2-3 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

It is notable that JeM is the same terror group which was involved in the ghastly terror attack on CRPF personnel on February 14.

Major Dhoundiyal, 31, was a resident of Neshvilla Road in Dehradun. He was was posted in 55 Rashtriya Rifle. Major Dhoundiyal's father Late Omprakash Dhoundiyal was in Indian Air Force. Major Dhoundiyal got married on April 19, 2018 to Nikita Kaul, who is a Kashmiri pandit. Major Dhoundiyal has three sisters and he was the only brother.

When the Army got the information that the terrorists were hiding in Pulwama then Major Dhoundiyal's company was given the responsibilty to lead the operation to neutralize the JeM terrorists. At around midnight, when Major Dhoundiyal was leading the operation from the front, he got hit by two bullets fired by the terrorists. The injured Major was rushed to Srinagar Base Hospital where he passed away at around 1am. When the news of Major Dhoundiyal's martyrdom reached Dehradun the whole city was once again plunged into mourning.

Commenting on Major Dhoundiyal's martyrdom, Retired Major General S Sabbarwal said that Indian Army will definitely avenge the sacrifices of Arymen from Uttarakhand and other parts of India.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Major Chitresh Bist, who attained martyrdom on Saturday in an IED blast in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, was conducted on Monday in Haridwar.

On Thursday, 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a car loaded with explosives in a bus carrying CPRF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.