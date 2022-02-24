Around 180 Kashmiri students stuck in Ukraine, anxious parents want their kids back home

Srinagar: Around 180 Kashmiri students are stuck in Ukraine and amid the Russian attack on the east European country, parents of these children are naturally a worried lot. The anxious parents have demanded authorities to help them to bring back their children back home. The authorities have taken up the issue with the External Affairs Ministry, say officials.

As Russia announced military operations in Ukraine, families in Kashmir whose children are studying in Ukraine are having sleepless nights. Data says that around 180 to 200 Kashmiri students are studying in Ukraine in different colleges, universities, pursuing both professional and non-professional courses. Now, with the ongoing military operations, they are stuck there and their families back home are worried about their safety and security

A parent Gulam Rasool said, "My son is studying in Ukraine and I am worried about his safety. We request the government to take steps, like they have done previously in other conflict-torn countries. We hope that soon our kids will be brought back home."

Several political parties have also appealed to the government to take steps for the safe return of Kashmiri students from Ukraine. CPIM state secretary tweeted, "Number of students from J&K are stranded in Ukraine and wish to return back home. Their families are deeply concerned and worried about their safety. We urge the Govt. Of India to facilitate the return of all those stranded from India including students from J&K."

Also read: 4000 Indians have already left Ukraine, safety of our nationals top priority: Harsh V Shringla - 10 points

APNI Party president and former minister Altaf Bukhari said, "We want an immediate evacuation of all stranded J&K students from Russia and Ukraine. I urge the government of India to take necessary steps for ensuring the safe evacuation of all students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir who are stranded in the war-hit Ukraine region and from Russia."

Live TV