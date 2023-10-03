Arrested ISIS Terrorists Were Plotting BIG ATTACK On Ayodhya Ram Temple, Mastermind Based In Pakistan

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three terrorists, including most wanted terrorist Shah Nawaz, and revealed that their handler is none other than Farhatullah Gori, a terrorist based in Pakistan. Farhatullah Gori, who fled from India to Pakistan, is preparing youths in India for online jihad in the name of ISIS. According to Delhi Police sources, the interrogation of the terrorists revealed a shocking plot - the Ram temple in Ayodhya was also on the terrorists' target list - the Akshardham temple in Delhi, crowded markets, railway stations were also on the terrorists' hit list - there was also a plan to target big BJP and RSS leaders.

Who is Farhatullah Gori?

Farhatullah Gori was involved in the attack on the Akshardham temple in Gujarat in 2002. In 2002, Gori had orchestrated a suicide attack on the STF office in Hyderabad. Farhatullah Gori, a resident of Hyderabad, fled from India to Pakistan and is hiding there. The Indian government has declared Farhatullah Gori a designated terrorist.