Arun Jaitley's ashes to be immersed in Haridwar on Monday

Former union finance minister Arun Jaitley's ashes will be immersed in river Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Monday. Sources told Zee Media that Jaitley's ashes will be brought to Haridwar at around 12 PM and will be immersed in river Ganga by his family members in the presence of several senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The veteran BJP leader was cremated on Sunday afternoon with full state honours in the presence of his family members and galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium.

The senior BJP leader's mortal remains were taken from AIIMS to his residence in Kailash Colony on Saturday where a gamut of political leaders cutting across party lines gathered to pay their tributes to the BJP stalwart. From here, Jaitley's mortal remains were shifted to BJP headquarters around 11 AM on Sunday for party workers and the public to pay their last respects.

The entire BJP leadership including BJP veteran LK Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were present at Nigam Bogh Ghat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a foreign tour, in a series of tweets called Jaitley a political stalwart, towering intelligent and a sensible person with a good sense of humour.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, because of his ill-health. In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment. He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the Finance Ministry at that time.