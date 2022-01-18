Arvind Kejriwal is a 'migratory bird', visiting various states to 'allure' people with 'fake' promises: Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday (January 17, 2022) slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he is a 'migratory bird', visiting various states to 'allure' people with 'fake' promises, only to return to the national capital eventually.

While addressing a press conference at his residence, Sidhu also hit out at Kejriwal for making 'false' promises to the people of Punjab.

He claimed that Kejriwal had no roadmap for Punjab and that he wants to run the state with remote control from Delhi.

"How can he (Kejriwal) think better for Punjab when there is not even a single Punjabi in his Cabinet," Sidhu asked.

The cricketer-turned-politician also dubbed AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive as 'a drama'.

"It is a drama to befool Bhagwant Mann. I have deep respect for my old friend Mann who calls me guru. Kejriwal in Delhi did not seek such public's advice and wasted no time to sit on the chair of the CM," he said.

Sidhu said if Congress returns to power after the February 20 elections, it will work to generate more employment in the state.

Press Conference, Amritsar https://t.co/HCaXtXxmpo — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 17, 2022

He also spoke about his Punjab Model, highlighting a roadmap for generating more revenue for the state from liquor and sand mining. He added that according to the Punjab model, there was a plan to introduce Punjab e-governance with a single-window service.

"With this e-portal, any kind of government service like obtaining a driving license, either death or birth certificate would become hassle-free," he claimed.

(With agency inputs)

