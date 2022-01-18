हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Arvind Kejriwal is a 'migratory bird', visiting various states to 'allure' people with 'fake' promises: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu also hit out at Kejriwal for making 'false' promises to the people of Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal is a &#039;migratory bird&#039;, visiting various states to &#039;allure&#039; people with &#039;fake&#039; promises: Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday (January 17, 2022) slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he is a 'migratory bird', visiting various states to 'allure' people with 'fake' promises, only to return to the national capital eventually.

While addressing a press conference at his residence, Sidhu also hit out at Kejriwal for making 'false' promises to the people of Punjab.

He claimed that Kejriwal had no roadmap for Punjab and that he wants to run the state with remote control from Delhi.

"How can he (Kejriwal) think better for Punjab when there is not even a single Punjabi in his Cabinet," Sidhu asked.

The cricketer-turned-politician also dubbed AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive as 'a drama'.

"It is a drama to befool Bhagwant Mann. I have deep respect for my old friend Mann who calls me guru. Kejriwal in Delhi did not seek such public's advice and wasted no time to sit on the chair of the CM," he said.

Sidhu said if Congress returns to power after the February 20 elections, it will work to generate more employment in the state.

He also spoke about his Punjab Model, highlighting a roadmap for generating more revenue for the state from liquor and sand mining. He added that according to the Punjab model, there was a plan to introduce Punjab e-governance with a single-window service.

"With this e-portal, any kind of government service like obtaining a driving license, either death or birth certificate would become hassle-free," he claimed. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Navjot Singh SidhuArvind KejriwalAAPPunjab Assembly ElectionsPunjab assembly elections 2022Punjab Assembly PollsPunjab Assembly polls 2022
Next
Story

'Can beat, abuse Modi', says Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole; later clarifies he was referring to local goon

Must Watch

PT7M34S

DNA: Non-Stop News: January 17, 2022