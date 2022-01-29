Arvind Kejriwal’s promise: No new tax to be imposed in Punjab if AAP comes to power

New Delhi: Raising the poll-pitch ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly election, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (January 29) said that if his party is elected to power, they will not impose any new tax in the state.

“No new tax will be imposed in Punjab after we came into power,” ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

No new tax will be imposed in Punjab after we came into power: AAP national convener-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/NgbhDZO414 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Addressing a public gathering in Jalandhar, Kejriwal said that law should be made against forceful religious conversions. “Religion is a private matter. Everybody has right to worship a God. A law should definitely be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed through this. Conversions done by scaring them is wrong,” the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal also promised if voted to power the AAP government would begin doorstep delivery service and Mohalla clinics. "We will make 16000 clinics and renovate hospitals in Punjab," AAP national convener said, adding that like Delhi, Punjab too will get all the benefits.

Further, Kejriwal urged Punjab to give AAP five years to win the people's hearts. "Industrialists were considered BJP's vote bank in Delhi. I myself am a 'baniya but Delhi's baniya never voted for me. They started voting after I won their hearts. Give us 5 years, we will win your hearts too," he said.

ALSO READ: AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann files nomination from Punjab's Dhuri

Elections to 117-member Punjab Assembly will take place on February 20 while the counting of votes will be conducted on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV