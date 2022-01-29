Punjab Assembly Polls: AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann files nomination from Dhuri

Dhuri: AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann on Saturday (January 29) filed his nomination papers from the Dhuri assembly seat for the upcoming assembly elections in Punajb. Mann said that he was confident that the people of this constituency will ensure victory for him with the biggest margin in Punjab.

Mann was accompanied by his mother during the filing of nomination papers.

Here are visuals from his nomination filing!

I have come here to file my nomination... I urge the people to help me and Aam Aadmi Party win from Dhuri in Punjab polls; hoping to receive great support: Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM face and candidate from Dhuri pic.twitter.com/6ZMxKSAx5T — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

It is the time for writing history for the Dhuri assembly segment, Mann told the reporters.

"I expect that the people of Dhuri will make this seat victorious with the biggest margin in Punjab," he said.

He further said people of Dhuri want to change and said that he was happy that he has been nominated by his party from this assembly segment.

"Dhuri will be made a model assembly constituency," he said.

Mann, who is a two-time MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency will contest these elections from Dhuri, which is one of the assembly constituencies in the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

On being asked about the key issues in his constituency, Mann said corruption, unemployment, mafia raj, inflation were among the major issues of the state.

Responding to his rival opponents' accusation of him of missing from this constituency, Mann said he stays in Dhuri and visits the villages of this constituency.

Presently, Dhuri is represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy who is again seeking re-election from this seat. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded former Sangrur legislator Parkash Chand Garg from this seat.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV