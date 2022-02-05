Arvind Kejriwal's new poll promise in Punjab: Will end corruption in government jobs if voted to power

New Delhi: The battle for Punjab is just days ahead and the political pitch in the state has been rising with candidates throwing accusations at each other, even as they continue to make tall promises before the people.

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the party will end corruption in government jobs if voted to power in Punjab. In a video message released today (February 5) for the youth of Punjab, Kejriwal said, "Young people are forced to leave Punjab and go abroad. These people are compelled to sell off their lands for just Rs 20-25 lakh rupees. If this continues, what will happen to Punjab? We will not let this happen. Will end corruption in government jobs if AAP government is formed."

Slamming the Opposition parties in the state, Kejriwal further said that Congress' rule in Punjab for 26 years and Shiromani Akali Dal`s tenure for 19 years had ruined Punjab. "If we are voted to power in Punjab, industries will come back. New industries will be opened, new schools, new hospitals will be built. We have done this in Delhi. Congress-ruled Punjab for 26 years and Badal ji for 19 years... they ruined Punjab," he added.

Check his video below:

Earlier, Kejriwal had said no new taxes will be imposed in the state if Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) is voted to power. "No new tax will be imposed in Punjab after we came into power," Kejriwal had said in Jalandhar some days back. Kejriwal had also promised if voted to power the AAP government would begin doorstep delivery service and Mohalla clinics. "We will make 16000 clinics and renovate hospitals in Punjab," AAP national convener said, adding that like Delhi, Punjab too will get all the benefits.

Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

