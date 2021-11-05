Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede removed from investigation team, says report

Sameer Wankhede, who has been spearheading the drugs case of Aryan Khan, has been dropped from the investigation team. As per a report on NDTV, a Special Investigation Team led by Sanjay Singh, will take over the case.

Wankhede has been facing allegations of Rs 8 crore payoff and extortion.

NCP leader Nawab Malik also tweeted the news. He wrote, "Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it."

— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 5, 2021

