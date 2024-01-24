As Bihar Parties Welcome 'Bharat Ratna' To Karpoori Thakur, RJD Calls It 'A BJP Poll Gimmick'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the government's decision to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna on former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar too hailed the move, calling it a good decision by the Centre. However, JD-U's ally RJD has termed the move as a "political gimmick" of BJP. "My political and ideological guru, Late Karpoori Thakur ji, should have received Bharat Ratna long ago. We raised this voice from the House to the streets, but the Central Government woke up when the present Bihar government of social concern conducted the caste census and increased the scope of reservation for the benefit of Bahujans. The fear is true; politics will have to focus on the concerns of Dalit Bahujan," RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav posted on X.

Family Hails Move

On Tuesday evening, the government announced its decision to award the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, to Karpoori Thakur posthumously. Following the announcement, family members of the late Bihar CM exchanged sweets in recognition of the forthcoming Bharat Ratna honour. Soon after the government announced that Karpoori Thakur would be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, his son and JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur said that he didn't see it from the side of politics.

"I want to thank the Central government from my side as well as on behalf of my party and people of Bihar...I don't see it from the side of politics. His (Karpoori Thakur's) 100th birthday is tomorrow so maybe in view of that Central govt took this decision," Thakur said.

LJP Expresses Gratitude To PM

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan expressed express gratitude to the Government and the Prime Minister.

"I express gratitude to the Government of India and the Prime Minister. Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur had been a long-pending demand of the people of Bihar as well as the entire country...Today, the PM honoured that demand of the people" Paswan said.

BJP Hails Move

Bihar LoP and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the PM has honoured all Biharis by honouring 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna. "We had made the demand from the PM earlier too. Last year, he had said that this would be considered seriously. The PM has honoured all Biharis by honouring 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna. Entire Bihar is expressing gratitude to the PM because this is an honour for the entire state," Sinha said.

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras said that the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "historic." "PM Narendra Modi has made a historic decision. The people of Bihar and the entire country are thankful to him for this decision...The PM made a historic decision. He will now be considered a messiah of the backward and Dalits," Paras said.

Moreover, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Thakur was such an honest leader that it is discussed even today. "He connected the poor, the deprived and the backward to the mainstream...I express gratitude to the Prime Minister for conferring the Bharat Ratna on him. This is an honour of the poor and their voice, of the backwards...Several of the previous governments used to think about only the people around them. Some of them thought only about their own families. Narendra Modi Government thinks about the entire country," Prasad said.

He further said that awarding Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna is an honour of the poor, the backward of the country "For this much-awaited decision, I express my gratitude. Awarding Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna is an honour of the poor, the backward of the country," he said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the entire people of Bihar. "It is good news for Bihar. ..I thank the central govt...he deserves it, this was a demand of the Bihar people...This was fulfilled when a poor person's son became Prime Minister. I thank PM Modi on behalf of the entire people of Bihar. Karpoori Thakur was the real leader of Bihar, he did so many things for the state," Hussain said.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and said that Karpoori Thakur's entire life was dedicated to the poor and deprived. "First of all, I would like to express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi. Karpoori Thakur's entire life was dedicated to the poor and deprived...Those who do politics in his name never thought for him, they just did politics in his name. Parties formed the government with Congress but Karpoori Thakur did not get the honour," Rai said.

BJP MP Sushil Modi said that PM Narendra Modi has done that historic work which no other PM could do to date. "Narendra Modi has done that historic work which no other PM could do till date. Son of an OBC - Narendra Modi - has honoured a crusader of OBC with the Bharat Ratna. Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav used to demand the Bharat Ratna but why could they not do it when they were Union Ministers? Narendra Modi is fulfilling the dreams of Karpoori Thakur," Sushil Modi said.

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary called it a historic decision and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is a historic decision. Thanks to the Prime Minister. By conferring the Bharat Ratna on 'Gudri Ka Laal', freedom fighter and former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, PM Modi's government has enhanced the pride of Bihar," Choudhary said. "Narendra Modi's government has enhanced the honour of Bihar today. On behalf of everyone in Bihar, I thank him for awarding Bharat Ratna to 'Gudri Ke Laal', freedom fighter and former CM Karpoori Thakur...PM Modi guarantees that he will fulfil everyone's dreams - be it Lalu Yadav's, Nitish Kumar's, Congress Party's or Ram Vilas's. Only PM Modi can fulfil everyone's dreams," he added.

RLJD Says Historic Decision

RLJD Chief Upendra Kushwaha said that it is a historic moment for all and for those who fought for poor and backward people. "It is a historic moment for all of us and for those who fought for poor and backward people. We are grateful to PM Modi for this decision. Karpoori Thakur deserved this and we have been demanding it for a long time but the Government of India did not listen to us. However PM Modi has done it," Kushwaha said.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that this honour was for the pride of the poor, the deprived - someone who had become an example with his simplicity and honesty - Jannayak Karpoori Thakur.

Historic Decision Or Political Gimmick?

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the Centre, his alliance partner in the state RJD said it was done to get votes.

RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari said the BJP was verbally abusing Karpoori Thakur when he was alive and did not remember him for 9 years.

"Central Government decided to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. The BJP was verbally abusing him while he was alive and did not remember him for 9 years. Our party and leader Lalu Yadav were demanding Bharat Ratna for him continuously. Now that elections are near, they are remembering Karpoori Thakur and awarded him the Bharat Ratna. They are remembering him for votes," Tiwari said.

Bharat Ratna A Tribute To Thakur's Social Justice Crusade

Beyond the political discourse, the Bharat Ratna is hailed as a tribute to Karpoori Thakur's relentless struggle for social justice. Known as 'Jan Nayak,' his commitment to uplifting the underprivileged sections of society is highlighted. The award recognizes Thakur's monumental contributions to Indian politics, marked by a dedicated fight against social discrimination and inequality.

Legacy Of Janata Dal Leader: A Lifelong Struggle For the Marginalized

Karpoori Thakur's legacy extends beyond party affiliations. His journey from the Praja Socialist Party to the Janata Dal reflects a commitment to affirmative action and the empowerment of the poor and marginalized. Born on January 24, 1924, and passing away on February 17, 1988, Thakur's impact on Indian politics remains significant, with the Bharat Ratna serving as a posthumous acknowledgment of his enduring contribution.