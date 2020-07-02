ASI monuments to reopen from July 6; visitors to be capped, masks mandatory: Centre

All Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments across the country will reopen for the public from July 6 with full security and precaution, the Union Culture Ministry informed on Thursday. The rules of the states and the districts, in which the monuments are located, will be followed when they are opened for visit.

The entry will only be through e-tickets, a cap on the number of visitors and mandatory wearing of masks will be some of the guidelines. As many as 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The guidelines issued are:

1. Only those monuments/ museums which are in the non-containment zone will be opened for visitors.

2. All centrally protected monuments and sites shall be bound by the protocol issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. MoC shall be strictly implemented as also any specific orders of the state and/or district administration.

3. Entry tickets shall be issued by e-mode only. No physical tickets will be issued until further orders.

4. At the parking, cafeteria etc. only digital payment is allowed.

5. There will be a cap on the number of visitors in select monuments.

6. The visitors shall follow social distancing. The use of face cover/mask is mandatory. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal scanning provisions. Only asymptomatic persons are allowed.

7. There shall be designated routes for entry & exit and movement within the monument. The route shall be one way only with single line maintaining norms of social distancing.

8. ASI can restrict access to the vulnerable and interior part of any monument.

9. Visitors shall be asked to stick to time limits inside the monument, as far as possible. The security staff inside the monument shall ensure that there is no crowding at any point inside the monument.

10. No group photography is allowed within the premises.

11. All sound and light shows and films show at monuments shall remain suspended till further order.

12. Vehicles shall be parked in designated areas. The contractor who runs the parking area shall collect the parking fee through digital payment only. No physical cash transaction is allowed.

13. Guides and photographs who have a valid license are allowed to work and shall follow all the protocol.

14. No food/eatables shall be allowed inside the premises.

15. The cafeteria and kiosk inside the monument shall only serve bottled water on digital payment.

16. All the staff shall be well protected as per health protocol.

17. Cleaning and sanitization of monument and museums, including toilet blocks, benches and frequently used surfaces shall be done at regular interval.

At the entrance of every monument /site, all visitors shall share their phone numbers with the person designated for the purpose by ASI. This is to help in contact tracing if and when required.