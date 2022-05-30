New Delhi- Lakhs of competitive exam aspirants travel to various cities to realize their dreams. For the RES entrance exam alone, around 18 lakh students had to travel long distances to take their exams. After the opening for Covid norms, we will see the same rush this year. Travelling with handy luggage, aspirants face a peculiar problem of having to leave their luggage at unsecured, unattended places before entering examination halls.

“I travelled for Delhi Police exam but at the entrance of the examination hall, I was not allowed to carry my suitcase. Since I didn’t know what to do, I just left my suitcase outside the examination centre, but when I returned, the bag was not there,” recalls Samir Ahuja, a competitive exam aspirant. Like Samir, hundreds of thousands face this problem.

As exam centres don’t allow bags into the exam rooms, students coming to Delhi/Bangalore/Mumbai and other cities often travel overnight with luggage. They are left in a quandary about storing their luggage in various places.

Aspirants travelling with handy luggage can now store their luggage at New Delhi Based Cloakroom Startup.

Lugsto, a New Delhi-based Cloakroom startup is progressively becoming a leader in the short term luggage storage specialty space marking a steady growth for the startup since April 2018. Lugsto is focused on creating more space in ever-expanding cities, by solving the problem caused by the lack of short-term storage solutions in the market.

The core team is led by Manish Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO; along with Vidyanand Tripathi - Co-Founder & Director – Operations; Alok Goel - Co-Founder & CTO; and Mukesh Goel - Co-Founder & CFO.

Well, fret not, Lugsto, India ka Cloakroom, comes to your assistance. Lugsto, the front-runner in the segment with presence in 48 locations with over 200 stores, provides cloakroom facilities to students near their exam centre to enable them take their exams free of any worry about the safety of their luggage that they are forced to keep in unorganized places without adequate security.

Lugsto just thought about this vital predicament students’ face and started providing multiple affordable bandwidth cloakroom solutions at over 200 locations where students can keep their luggage for a short duration for a nominal charge.

“We serve our students and short term travellers and provide world-class cloakroom stow solutions that are holistic and seamless,” recalls Manish Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO of Lugsto on catering to real needs of travelers, in particularly students.

How to register for cloakroom

- You just need to download the Lugsto app, search online for your preferred location, book a slot for the duration you want to store the luggage near the exam centre, and drop your belongings, in a matter of minutes.

- The moment you book your luggage via online or through a mobile app, you will receive an email confirming the same giving you the coordinates.

- When you go to pick your bags after your exam, OTP based verification for luggage claim ensures only you pick up your luggage. And what's more the luggage is fully insured to the tune of Rs 5000. It’s unbelievably hassle-free, paperless right through. Viola

The 24/7 Customer Service of Lugsto ensures that you don't have to worry about going there late at night. Lugsto offers multiple affordable and convenient luggage storage locations close to major transit areas across India that covers all the major areas of the city like airports, railways stations, bus stations, and market hubs.