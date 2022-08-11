Guwahati (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Nitish Kumar is a "Margdarshak" (guide) for those who want to "change parties in every six months". Himanta Sarma, who was a member of the Congress party and switched to the BJP in 2015, said that even though he has changed his political party, but "not like him" (Nitish Kumar), adding "How can you guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not again go out of that coalition after 6-8 months? He`s unpredictable."

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister said "We`ve also changed political party, but not like him. He is `Margdarshak` for everybody who wants to change the party in every six months."

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Nitish Kumar said that the party made the decision together to leave the BJP, adding "The party made the decision together (to leave BJP). I did not want to be the Chief Minister after the previous election. But a lot of pressure was put on me to handle the post. When there were talks with them (points towards Tejashwi Yadav), the decision was made. whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014."

Also read: Inside story: How a courtesy call from changed the political scenario of Bihar

Speculations have been rife regarding his future with his `national ambitions` doing rounds in the political sphere since his move against the NDA, with whom he had reunited in 2017. However, the Chief Minister rejected any such speculations after being sworn in yesterday.

The Bihar CM, however, told reporters that "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)." Notably, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for the eighth time while RJD`s Tejashwi Yadav took oath as his Deputy.

Assam Police access vital info about Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla plans

The Assam Police have accessed vital information and decoded the activities and plans of Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). A senior Assam Police personnel said that AQIS/ABT has planned a big for Assam and other parts of the North Eastern region and the Assam police have decoded their plans.

He further told ANI that during the investigation and interrogation of the arrested members of AQIS/ABT, the police found that, the AQIS/ABT members were using special modern mobile apps for communication, adding "Each module of AQIS/ABT had used special end-to-end encrypted chat apps for communication."

On August 7, the Assam police arrested a woman identified as Jahura Khatun in connection with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the Bilasipara area in Dhubri district and recovered two mobile phones in her possession.

Recently in a press conference, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that six Bangladeshi nationals who are members of AQIS/ABT, entered Assam in 2016-17 and Assam police had arrested one among them and five are still absconding. Assam police have so far arrested at least 31 persons including a Bangladeshi national and busted five modules of AQIS/ABT in the state since March this year.

(With ANI Inputs)