Assam firing: State govt orders judicial probe, photographer 'attacking' injured man arrested

Guwahati: A photographer in Assam has been arrested after a purported video showed him attacking an injured protester during the firing incident that took place in Darrang district on Thursday (September 23). The man has been identified as Bijay Shankar Baniya.

Assam DGP said in a tweet on Thursday night, "Currently in Sipajhar, taking stock of the ground situation. The cameraman who was seen attacking an injured man in a viral video has been arrested. As per wish of Hon. CM @himantabiswa I have asked CID to investigate the matter.Cameraman Bijoy Bonia is in @AssamCid's custody (sic),"

The viral video shows the man, who had a camera in his hand, jumping on the body of a protestor who was shot in the chest.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has ordered a judicial probe into a firing incident that took place in Dhalpur killing two policemen in Darrang district during an anti-encroachment drive. As per the official notification, the inquiry would be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court.

"The Government in the Home and Political Departments have decided to institute an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of two civilians and injury of several others including police personnel in the firing incident that took place at Dhalpur area in Sipajhar Revenue Circle, under Darrang District on September 23, 2021," it stated.

Violence broke out on Thursday in Sipajhar of Darrang district in Assam during an anti-encroachment drive.Superintendent of Police (SP), Darrang Sushanta Biswa Sarma said that people at the spot pelted stones and attacked police personnel. He further said that nine policemen were injured in the incident.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Assam is on state-sponsored fire. I stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the state- no children of India deserve this."

(With Agency inputs)

