Assam government to provide legal support to needy people excluded from final NRC list: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that the Assam government will provide legal aid to the needy people from amongst those whose names have been missing from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) released on Saturday (August 31).

"State government has also made necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to the needy people amongst those excluded from NRC final list, by providing all assistance through the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA)," tweeted the MHA spokesperson.

State Government has also made necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to the needy people amongst those excluded from #NRCFinalList, by providing all assistance through the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA).@DIPR_Assam @DGNorthEast @PIB_Guwahati — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 2, 2019

In another tweet, MHA spokesperson added that no person whose name has been excluded from the NRC list will be detained by the authorities. The tweet added that those who are not included in the list can challenge their exclusion from the list using the remedial measures provided.

"Persons left out of NRC final list NOT to be detained under any circumstance till they exhaust all remedies available under law. Such persons to continue to enjoy all rights as earlier, like any other citizen, example right to employment, education, property etc," another tweet read.

Persons left out of #NRCFinalList NOT to be detained under any circumstance till they exhaust all remedies avl under law. Such persons to continue to enjoy all rights as earlier, like any other citizen, eg. right to employment, education, property etc.@DIPR_Assam @DGNorthEast — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 2, 2019

The spokesperson also said that 200 new Foreigners` Tribunal in addition to the ones which are already operational in different parts of Assam will be opened to hear the appeal of the people.

"Adequate judicial process available for affected persons to appeal to Foreigners` Tribunal within 120 days from August 8. To facilitate appeal, 200 new FTs to be functional from today, in addition to 100 already existing," the spokesperson said in a tweet.

The MHA spokesperson tweeted two days after over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list. As per the list, 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, excluding 19,06,657 persons.