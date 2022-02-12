Assembly elections 2022: PM Modi to address poll rallies in UP, Uttarakhand today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday (February 12, 2022) continue addressing poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister will first address a 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' around 1.30 PM in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and then head to Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj for another poll rally around 3:30 PM.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi addressed a physical rally in UP's Kasganj district, which will vote in the third phase of the ongoing assembly elections on February 20, and said the Bharatiya Janata Party's flag was flying high after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh. He also asked people not to vote for the 'dynasts' who intend to stop the government's welfare schemes for the poor if they come to power.

In an apparent dig at the Akhilesh Yadav led-Samajwadi Party, Modi said, "The dynastic leaders are so desperate that they have made up their mind to stop all the schemes (of BJP government) which are run for the poor. Hence, these people should never be given an opportunity."

He urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to "remain alert" and said, "The blessings and love that you have showered on Modi and Yogi Ji, have robbed these pariwarvadis (dynasts) of their sleep. No matter how much efforts they made to divide you on the basis of caste, they have failed."

These "dynasts" filled their coffers but were never bothered about the poor. They do not want the lives of the poor to become easy, he said.

घोर परिवारवादी देश के संविधान और लोकतंत्र के लिए सबसे बड़ा खतरा हैं। वे कभी नहीं चाहते कि ज्यादा प्रतिभाशाली लोग खड़े हों और उन्हीं के लिए चुनौती बन जाएं। pic.twitter.com/PM8cNGzk10 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2022

"In all the interviews given by the leaders of opposition parties, they have a long face. Even those who are staunch dynasts have realised this. Hence, they have started raising questions over the EVMs and Election Commission," the Prime Minister said.

Listing the benefits of centre and state governments working in tandem, he said, "The double engine government has made the provision for 'one nation, one ration card'. If a person of UP has gone out (of UP) to earn his living, then Modi also thinks about the livelihood of that person."

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

