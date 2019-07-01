close

Road accident

At least 25 killed after minibus falls into gorge near J&K's Kishtwar

Locals and members of the local administration reached the spot after the accident and helped with the rescue operations.

At least 25 killed after minibus falls into gorge near J&amp;K&#039;s Kishtwar
ANI Photo

An overloaded minibus bound for Kishtwar from Keshwan in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge, killing at least 25 people.

The bus is believed to have fallen into a gorge while taking a turn. While at least 25 people were killed, 13 have been severely injured.

Locals and members of the local administration reached the spot after the accident and helped with the rescue operations. The bus was moved to one side in order to help evacuate passengers from inside it. The injured have been rushed to a district hospital in Kishtwar.

A probe has been ordered into the incident.

