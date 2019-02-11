हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrait to be installed in Parliament's Central Hall on Tuesday

Vajpayee, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was the 10th prime minister of India.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee&#039;s portrait to be installed in Parliament&#039;s Central Hall on Tuesday

Delhi: The portrait of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be unveiled on Tuesday, at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament House. The portrait will be unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Vajpayee, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was the 10th prime minister of India. He breathed his last on August 16, 2018.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, the veteran BJP leader served three terms as the prime minister. First, for a period of 13 days in 1996, the second time for 13 months from 1998 to 1999 and the third and final time for a full term from 1999 to 2004.

He was conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015.

