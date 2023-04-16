Atiq-Ashraf Murder: Mamata Banerjee 'Shocked' At 'Brazen Anarchy' In Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday joined the opposition leaders in criticising the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government after the brutal murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night. Hitting out at the Yogi Government, Banerjee said that such unlawful acts have no place in a constitutional democracy. Banerjee said that she is shocked at the brazen display of anarchy in the state.

"I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law & order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law in their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence. Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy," said Banerjee in a tweet.

Several opposition leaders have launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the murder. The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of an impromptu media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

Police patrolling was intensified on Sunday in Prayagraj's Chakiya area where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's house is located even as the Uttar Pradesh police tightened security across the state, a day after Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader`s murder, in February this year. As many as three people were arrested, informed the police at a hurried press briefing on Saturday night after ganglord-turned-politician and his brother was shot dead in the full media glare.

The three assailants were arrested after shooting dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj. All three attackers were apprehended at the scene after they voluntarily turned themselves in. They have been kept in the custody of the police and questioned. As per the law, any criminal caught in this manner has to be presented before the remand magistrate within 24 hours.