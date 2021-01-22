Atmanirbhar Bharat: Indian Railways finalises tender for 44 Vande Bharat trains; check details

In a major boost to Make in India mission, the Indian Railways has finalised the tender of Vande Bharat trains for 44 rakes of 16 car each. The procurement of the Vande Bharat type trains sets includes five years of a comprehensive annual maintenance contract with the supplier. It was finalised on Thursday for design, development, manufacture, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of IGBT based three-phase propulsion, control and other equipment.

The specifications were prepared after multiple deliberations with the industry at various levels for manufacturing the train sets indigenously. For the first time, the tender required minimum 75% local content requirement of the total value of the tender. This is expected to give a boost to "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" mission.

In this tender, three bidders participated and the lowest offer was from indigenous manufacturer M/s Medha Servo Drives Ltd who successfully met the minimum local content of 75 per cent of the total value.

The tender was finalised on Medha Servo Drives Ltd for an all-in cost of over Rs 2211 crore for 44 rakes of 16 car each. These will be manufactured at three production units of Indian Railways– 24 rakes at ICF, 10 rakes at RCF and balance 10 rakes at MCF.

The delivery schedule for the supply of these rakes is first two prototype rakes will be delivered in 20 months, thereafter on successful commissioning, the firm will be delivering an average of six rakes per quarter.

Earlier in August 2020, the Railways had cancelled the tender for the manufacturing of the 44 rakes of Train 18, which has been re-christened as Vande Bharat Express.

The move came after the Chinese joint venture company CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited emerged as the only foreign bidder among the six contenders for manufacturing the semi-high speed trains. In September, the tender was floated again.