हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
murder

Attacked by stalker with an axe, teenage girl dies in Delhi

 The man, who had been stalking the 16-year-old girl for some time, in an act of revenge, allegedly hacked her to death after her father slapped him for stalking her. 

Attacked by stalker with an axe, teenage girl dies in Delhi
Representational image

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man was arrested by the police on Tuesday (July 13) for allegedly killing a minor girl with an axe in southwest Delhi, PTI reported. The man, who had been stalking the girl for some time, in an act of revenge, allegedly hacked her to death after her father slapped him for stalking her. 

As per the Delhi police, the accused was identified as Pradeep, alias Praveen, a resident of a jhuggi in Shastri Park, South Campus. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh informed that Pradeep was arrested from his sister's house in Palwal, Haryana.

Pradeep had been stalking the 16-year-old, a student of Class 11, for some months. The girl had informed her father who slapped Pradeep for pestering the teenager. To take revenge, the accused bought an axe from RK Puram last month. 

After the attack, the girl was admitted to Safdarjung hospital with a severe injury caused by the axe on Monday, the police said. The South Campus police station received a call regarding the attack and recovered the weapon smeared in blood from the spot, the police said. 

The teenager who had suffered an injury near her eyebrow died during treatment, the police added.

The victim's sister told the news agency that she was apprised about the attack from someone around 12 pm on Monday.

"I was at the shop when I received the information. My father runs an electric shop and we have a fruit shop also. She used to sit in the shop from 10 am to 2 pm every day. The accused used to harass my sister and also said that he will kill her before her birthday," the news agency quoted the sister as saying. 

The police had initially registered a case of attempt to murder but later changed it to murder after the girl succumbed to her injuries. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
murderDelhi Police
Next
Story

New HC bench to hear West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election petition today

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Pulwama Encounter: Security forces killed 3 terrorists including Lashkar top commander Abu Huraira