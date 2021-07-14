Attacked by stalker with an axe, teenage girl dies in Delhi

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man was arrested by the police on Tuesday (July 13) for allegedly killing a minor girl with an axe in southwest Delhi, PTI reported. The man, who had been stalking the girl for some time, in an act of revenge, allegedly hacked her to death after her father slapped him for stalking her.

As per the Delhi police, the accused was identified as Pradeep, alias Praveen, a resident of a jhuggi in Shastri Park, South Campus. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh informed that Pradeep was arrested from his sister's house in Palwal, Haryana.

Pradeep had been stalking the 16-year-old, a student of Class 11, for some months. The girl had informed her father who slapped Pradeep for pestering the teenager. To take revenge, the accused bought an axe from RK Puram last month.

After the attack, the girl was admitted to Safdarjung hospital with a severe injury caused by the axe on Monday, the police said. The South Campus police station received a call regarding the attack and recovered the weapon smeared in blood from the spot, the police said.

The teenager who had suffered an injury near her eyebrow died during treatment, the police added.

The victim's sister told the news agency that she was apprised about the attack from someone around 12 pm on Monday.

"I was at the shop when I received the information. My father runs an electric shop and we have a fruit shop also. She used to sit in the shop from 10 am to 2 pm every day. The accused used to harass my sister and also said that he will kill her before her birthday," the news agency quoted the sister as saying.

The police had initially registered a case of attempt to murder but later changed it to murder after the girl succumbed to her injuries.

(With agency inputs)

