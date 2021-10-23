Attention Delhiites! Avoid THIS route due to ongoing construction work, check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday (October 23, 2021) issued a traffic advisory and advised Delhiites to avoid the Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur due to the ongoing construction work of the Ashram underpass.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass, Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur is damaged and under repair. Only one lane is operational. In order to avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid this route."

It added, "Vehicles coming on Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan seeking to turn left towards Badarpur are advised to take C V Raman Marg-Mathura Road or Ashram flyover-Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for Badarpur."

Delhi Police also informed, "Likewise, traffic on Mathura Road from Nizamuddin seeking to cross Ashram for Badarpur are advised to turn right and take Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for their onward journey."

Traffic Advisory pic.twitter.com/WTQAZwyJyh — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 23, 2021

