Author Parth Velani reveals the inspiration behind his book 'The Cricket Guide'

Parth Velani is a passionate writer who writes on topics closer to his heart. The author is from Gujarat's Bhavnagar and has a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and a master's degree in Technology. However, it was writing that made him feel happy. Hence, after finishing his education, Parth followed his passion and succeeded in the same.



Recently, Parth Velani released his book 'The Cricket Guide'. As a cricket lover, Parth has shared his inputs about the sport and insights on how one can excel and understand the game. So far, the book has received a good response. The author's inbox and emails are flooded with feedback from some readers who read his book.



There's always a reason that gives birth to a writer inside any individual. Similarly, Parth had a day when he realised he loved writing. When asked what inspired him to become a writer, the author shares, "I got into writing in the first grade, when I started to learn how to write. My first piece of prose was a note to a girl, Jennifer, in the class who I liked. I then knew I wanted to write because I learned that it allows you to communicate what you know and feel."



He adds, "I've written ever since. But I don’t write about what I feel I might know. Sometimes I write my thoughts, even if they’re just to have for reference notes in the distant future."



Parth Velani is also the founder of several motivational channels and runs at least 20 pages on Instagram with millions of followers. Writing helps Parth feel light whenever he is depressed or in an intense mood.



So far, Parth has written for various magazines and newspapers. During school days, his write-ups used to get published in the school magazine. The response to his latest book made him quite happy and excited to keep writing more unique stuff.



Here's some information on his new book 'The Cricket Guide' -

Amazon Kindle publishing - August 23, 2022

ISBN-13 ‎9798848005035

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)