Ayodhya land deal: Complaint filed against Ram temple trust members, BJP MLA

Ayodhya: A seer here complained to police against members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, a BJP MLA, local mayor's nephew and a government official, alleging fraud in the purchase government land, according to police. Accusing them of betraying people by misusing funds collected for the construction of the Ram temple, Mahant Dharam Das of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple also demanded immediate sacking of trust member Champat Rai.

In a video statement to reporters, he demanded that the responsibility of running the shrine be given to seers of Ayodhya, stressing the government should run the country and not the temple.

Apart from all trust members, Das gave complaint against Gosaiganj BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari, Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay's nephew Deep Narayan Upadhyay and Faizabad Sub-Registrar S B Singh, according to police.

Das alleged that Deep Narayan Upadhyay purchased 676 sq metre land from Mahant Devendra Prasadacharya in February for Rs 20 lakh, which was further sold to the temple trust for Rs 2.5 crore. The circle rate of the land is about Rs 35 lakhs, he said.

The Gosaiganj BJP MLA and trust member Anil Mishra were witnesses for the land deal with the temple trust, he said in the complaint.

When contacted, trust members refused to comment over the issue.

However, the incharge of the trust office here, Prakash Gupta, said if the nazul (government) land was involved in the deal then Das should have complained to government officials.

What is the meaning of going to police, he said, trashing allegations of corruption and adding that they bought the land and paid the amount.

