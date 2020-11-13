हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Diwali

Ayodhya's Deepotsav makes Guinness World record by lighting over 5.84 lakh diyas, CM Yogi Adityanath says 7.51 lakh will be lit in 2021

The Uttar Pradesh confirmed that there were 5,84,572 diyas that were lit on Friday.

Ayodhya&#039;s Deepotsav makes Guinness World record by lighting over 5.84 lakh diyas, CM Yogi Adityanath says 7.51 lakh will be lit in 2021
ANI photo
Play

Ayodhya: The holy city of Ayodhya on Friday (November 13, 2020) made a new record by lighting over 5.84 lakh diyas as part of the 'Deepotsav' celebrations.

The celebrations have now made it to the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' that were lit on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh confirmed that there were 5,84,572 diyas that were lit as the part of the first Deepotsav celebrations since the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Temple Construction.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also participated in the 'Deepotsav' celebrations. He said that they're going to light 7.51 lakh diyas in 2021.

He also offered prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and performed an 'aarti'.

CM Yogi said that it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that devotees across the world could see the Ram Mandir construction. 

"For several years, the devotees across the world wished to see the construction work of the grand temple of Lord Ram. Their wish was fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi," said CM Yogi.

"Under PM Modi's guidance, India and the whole world are seeing the fulfilment of the resolution of five centuries today. I congratulate PM Modi and express my gratitude towards him," said CM Yogi Adityanath. 

He also remarked that Prime Minister Modi himself came for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ram Temple.

 

Diwali Yogi Adityanath Deepotsav Ayodhya
PM Narendra Modi fulfilled devotees' wish to see Ram mandir construction, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Ayodhya's Deepotsav

