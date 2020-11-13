Ayodhya's Deepotsav makes Guinness World record by lighting over 5.84 lakh diyas, CM Yogi Adityanath says 7.51 lakh will be lit in 2021

Ayodhya: The holy city of Ayodhya on Friday (November 13, 2020) made a new record by lighting over 5.84 lakh diyas as part of the 'Deepotsav' celebrations.

The celebrations have now made it to the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' that were lit on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh confirmed that there were 5,84,572 diyas that were lit as the part of the first Deepotsav celebrations since the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Temple Construction.

New record created at Ayodhya Deepotsav. 5,84,572 diyas lit today. @upgovt — Shishir (@ShishirGoUP) November 13, 2020

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also participated in the 'Deepotsav' celebrations. He said that they're going to light 7.51 lakh diyas in 2021.

He also offered prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and performed an 'aarti'.

आज असंख्य राम भक्तों की बहुप्रतीक्षित साध के पूर्ण होने की पावन बेला है। 492 वर्ष बाद श्रीराम जन्मभूमि अगणित दीपशिखाओं से जगमगाएगी। प्रभु श्री राम की पावन धरा श्री अयोध्या धाम त्रेतायुग सदृश्य "दिव्य दीपोत्सव" को साकार स्वरूप प्रदान करने हेतु "राममय" हो गई है। जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/Q4NQPI92y9 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 13, 2020

CM Yogi said that it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that devotees across the world could see the Ram Mandir construction.

"For several years, the devotees across the world wished to see the construction work of the grand temple of Lord Ram. Their wish was fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi," said CM Yogi.

"Under PM Modi's guidance, India and the whole world are seeing the fulfilment of the resolution of five centuries today. I congratulate PM Modi and express my gratitude towards him," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

He also remarked that Prime Minister Modi himself came for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ram Temple.