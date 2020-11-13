PM Narendra Modi fulfilled devotees' wish to see Ram mandir construction, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Ayodhya's Deepotsav

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (November 13, 2020) participated in the 'Deepotsav' celebrations and said that it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that devotees across the world could see the Ram Mandir construction.

"For several years, the devotees across the world wished to see the construction work of the grand temple of Lord Ram. Their wish was fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi," said CM Yogi.

"Under PM Modi's guidance, India and the whole world are seeing the fulfilment of the resolution of five centuries today. I congratulate PM Modi and express my gratitude towards him," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

He also remarked that Prime Minister Modi himself came for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ram Temple.

UP CM also said that Ayodhya will be connected to Korea, Thailand, Nepal etc through an international airport.

He said that the UP government will provide a global stage and work to connect tourists with India's ancient tradition and culture by developing all the places where Lord Ram left his footprint.

CM Yogi said that they're going to light 7.51 lakh diyas in 2021.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and performed an 'aarti'.

आज असंख्य राम भक्तों की बहुप्रतीक्षित साध के पूर्ण होने की पावन बेला है। 492 वर्ष बाद श्रीराम जन्मभूमि अगणित दीपशिखाओं से जगमगाएगी। प्रभु श्री राम की पावन धरा श्री अयोध्या धाम त्रेतायुग सदृश्य "दिव्य दीपोत्सव" को साकार स्वरूप प्रदान करने हेतु "राममय" हो गई है। जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/Q4NQPI92y9 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 13, 2020

Besides CM Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and numerous cabinet ministers and saints were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a Guinness World record has been made at the Ayodhya Deepotsav where 5,84,572 diyas were lit on Friday.