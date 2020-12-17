हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

Bangladesh key pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy, says PM Narendra Modi

India and Bangladesh ink seven pacts and restore cross-border rail link.

Bangladesh key pillar of our &#039;Neighbourhood First&#039; policy, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Bangladesh is a key pillar of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and strengthening ties between the two nations is a key priority for him. 

During a video conference with Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, the two countries signed seven agreements to expand cooperation in diverse areas, and restored a cross-border rail link.

The inauguration of the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link is expected to enhance connectivity to Assam and West Bengal states in India from Bangladesh. It was part of the broad gauge main route from Kolkata to Siliguri till 1965.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated a Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition, released a commemorative stamp on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s birth centenary and signed a pact to form an India-Bangladesh CEOs forum with IT sector as a priority area.

“It is a matter of pride for me that I am getting to release a digital exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. They will continue to inspire our youths,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, Hasina in a statement described India as a "true friend". She also paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war. “I pay my gratitude to the govt and people of India who extended wholehearted support for the cause of our liberation,” she said. 

Both sides have scaled up trade and economic engagement besides implementing a number of connectivity and infrastructure projects.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Narendra ModiIndiaBangladesh
Next
Story

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia dares UP government to debate on issue of government schools
  • 99,56,557Confirmed
  • 1,44,451Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT38S

Sudden fire broke out in three buses standing for several months in ​​Lucknow