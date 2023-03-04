Bengal Congress spokesperson Kaustav Bagchi Arrested For Comments Against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) West Bengal Congress spokesperson Kaustav Bagchi was on Saturday morning arrested from his residence for his alleged comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a senior police officer said.

A huge team of the city's Burtolla police station conducted a raid at Bagchi's residence at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal at around 3.30 AM and arrested him, he said.

A complaint was lodged against Bagchi at Burtolla police station on Friday for his alleged comments against the chief minister.

"We have arrested Kaustav Bagchi from his residence in Barrackpore. We cannot talk much about it. Our officers are talking to him," the officer told PTI.

Bagchi, a lawyer had reacted sharply and allegedly criticised the CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for her "personal attacks" on West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after the Congress' win in the Sagardighi bypolls.

After the arrest, Bagchi was brought to Burtolla Police Station even as party workers staged a protest outside the police station.

Bagchi has been booked under several sections of the IPC including 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other sections, he added.

