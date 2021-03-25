Bharat Bandh on March 26: Delhi Police says adequate security arrangements in place

New Delhi: Ahead of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by protesting farmers on March 26, the Delhi Police on Thursday (March 25) informed that adequate security arrangements have been made.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that there will be intense patrolling to maintain peace in Delhi on the day of Bharat Bandh. "There will be adequate security arrangements in all police districts during the 'Bharat Bandh',” Biswal was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The patrolling staff will roam in their area throughout the day and their focus will to maintain peace in busy marketplaces," he added.

To mark four months of the ongoing farmers' protest, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting unions, has called for 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday.

On Wednesday, the SKM had appealed to the citizens to ‘honour their Annadata’ and make Bharat Bandh on March 26 a 'complete success'.

"We appeal to the people of the country to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their 'Annadata'," farmer leader Darshan Pal was quoted as saying by PTI.

From 6 am to 6 pm, all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed across the country. However, this directive is not necessarily to be followed by the states where elections are going to be held, a statement released by SKM had said.

