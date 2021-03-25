हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh on March 26: Delhi Police says adequate security arrangements in place

Ahead of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by protesting farmers on March 26, the Delhi Police on Thursday (March 25) informed that adequate security arrangements have been made. 

Bharat Bandh on March 26: Delhi Police says adequate security arrangements in place
Representational Image

New Delhi: Ahead of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by protesting farmers on March 26, the Delhi Police on Thursday (March 25) informed that adequate security arrangements have been made. 

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that there will be intense patrolling to maintain peace in Delhi on the day of Bharat Bandh. "There will be adequate security arrangements in all police districts during the 'Bharat Bandh',” Biswal was quoted as saying by PTI.  

"The patrolling staff will roam in their area throughout the day and their focus will to maintain peace in busy marketplaces," he added.  

To mark four months of the ongoing farmers' protest, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting unions, has called for 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday. 

On Wednesday, the SKM had appealed to the citizens to ‘honour their Annadata’ and make Bharat Bandh on March 26 a 'complete success'. 

"We appeal to the people of the country to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their 'Annadata'," farmer leader Darshan Pal was quoted as saying by PTI. 

From 6 am to 6 pm, all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed across the country. However, this directive is not necessarily to be followed by the states where elections are going to be held, a statement released by SKM had said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bharat BandhFarmers protestBharat Bandh tomorrowSamyukt Kisan MorchaDelhi Police
Next
Story

Big crackdown on WhatsApp, Facebook forwards, Ghaziabad police issues notice

Must Watch

PT6M22S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; March 25, 2021