Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress hits out at RSS, tweets picture of khaki shorts on fire

New Delhi: Congress on Monday (September 12, 2022) took a dig at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and posted a picture of Khaki shorts being burnt on its social media handle amid its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The party took to Twitter and shared the graphics alsong with caption which read, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal. #BharatJodoYatra."

Senior leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that a strong Congress is an important pillar of Opposition unity and its allies should understand that the party will not allow itself to be weakened. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, he said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has infused new energy in party organisation and claimed that the BJP is rattled by the response it is getting among the people.

Ramesh said the yatra is aimed at strengthening the Congress, which is important for Opposition unity.

"I am happy that after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, everybody has seen that the elephant has awakened, the elephant is moving forward and all parties are seeing what the Congress is doing," he said.