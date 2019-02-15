Bharat Ke Veer: How to help, donate families of martyred CRPF jawans in Pulwama attack

New Delhi: In what could be called one of the worst-ever terror attacks on security forces, at least 40 CRPF personnel were martyred on Thursday after a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying the jawans in Jammu and Pulwama district. Several critically injured jawans are still battling for lives.

Even as the CRPF has vowed to take revenge for the dastardly attack on its 78-bus convoy which was carrying 2,547 soldiers, you can also do your bit by donating money for the families of these bravehearts. To donate to the families of the martyrs, visit the website or download the app - Bharat Ke Veer - at bharatkeveer.gov.in.

The 'Bharat Ke Veer' initiative was launched in April 2017 by the Ministry of Home Affairs with a purpose to enable citizens to help the families of soldiers by donating money online. The donated money will either directly reach to the individual braveheart's account or it can also be transferred to the Bharat Ke Veer corpus fund.

With the help of the portal, you can provide financial support to the families of martyrs from Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Security Guard (NSG), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Individuals who are willing to donate are advised to read the guidelines mentioned in the website thoroughly.