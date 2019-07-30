Big blow for Congress, party MP Sanjay Sinh set to join BJP on Wednesday

NEW DELHI: In a big blow to Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh quit the party on Tuesday. He will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

Live TV

"I have resigned from the Congress, as well as Rajya Sabha. Will join the BJP tomorrow," he said at a press brief at his residence. His wife Ameeta Sinh also quit from the Congress party.

"Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, the country is with PM Modi and if the country is with him, I'm with him," he added.

Sinh is considered to be a former close aide of the Gandhi family.

"I have a close relationship with the Gandhi family and there's no issue between us. I have also resigned from my position in the Rajya Sabha," said Sanjay Sinh. "I have about 40 years of ideology behind me and the lack of communication (in the party) in the last 15-20 years has never happened before," he added.

"I have been a member of the Lok Sabha twice and Rajya Sabha twice. Such decisions are not taken over one or two days," said Sinh.