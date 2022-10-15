Big blow to TRS! Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud quits party, to join BJP soon

New Delhi: Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader and former MP from Bhongir, Boora Narsaiah Goud is expected to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon, sources said. As per the sources, Goud has already met BJP Telangana in-charge, Tarun Chugh multiple times in Delhi. He also met BJP national president JP Nadda yesterday. Goud is considered a popular leader in Telangana who also played a significant role in the demand for a separate state. The former MP resigned from the party in a letter to the party chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. In the letter, he mentioned that is leaving the party because he is feeling "insulted" within TRS.

While talking to ANI, Goud said that he could not perform his duties at the party and no longer knew its "agenda"."As a politician, I was not able to do my duties in the party. KCR started Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) without even consulting or informing us. We only got to know about this through the news. So, we do not know the agenda of the party," he said.

Also Read: TRS is now Bharat Rashtra Samithi: Will KCR's name-change gamble pay off?

He also said that he went through a lot of "pain" while deciding to resign from the party."I did not criticise the CM in my resignation letter. I only wrote facts. I have been through a lot of pain while separating from the TRS family. I was in TRS only because of personal relations or else I would have left the party much before," Goud said.

I did not criticise the CM (KCR) in my resignation letter. I only wrote facts. I've been through a lot of pain while separating from this family (TRS). I was in TRS because of personal relations or else I would have left the party much before: Former TRS MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud https://t.co/evHRIhYvDC pic.twitter.com/yKw72OvseW — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

The sources close to BJP said that the people of Telangana want a change. There are multiple issues like corruption, nepotism, ego and speaking against the Constitution because of which the public is fed up with KCR. This time the public is very sure in their minds of voting for the BJP. Other than this, KCR didn`t even fulfil his promise of completing the dream map of `Bangaru Telangana`. He also said that Congress fights on its "hand" symbol but after the election sits on the "car" by joining KCR. So people know that voting for Congress means voting for TRS.