BIG BREAKING: Centre reduces price of Remdesivir injections by nearly Rs 2000

New Delhi: In a development which spells huge relief for lakhs of COVID-19 patients, the Centre on Saturday (April 17, 2021) slashed prices of the anti-COVID-19 drug Remdesivir by nearly Rs 2,000 per injection.

In a press note on Saturday, the Ministry of Chemicals Fertilisers, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Member Advisor Dr Vinod Kotwal issued a new list with the revised prices.

The anti-viral drug will now be sold for as less as Rs 899.

The revised price rates are as follows:

1. Cadila Healthcare Ltd REMDAC from 2,800/- to 899/-

2. Syngene International Ltd (Biocon Biologics India) RemWin from 3,950/- to 2,450/-

3. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd REDYX from 5,400/- to 2,700/-

4. Cipla Ltd CIPREMI from 4,000/- to 3,000/-

5. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd DESREM from 4,800/- to 3,400/-

6. Jubilant Generics Ltd JUBI-R from 4,700/- to 3,400/-

7. Hetero Healthcare Ltd COVIFOR from 5,400/- to 3,490/-

As India battles second wave of coronavirus, the manufacturers of the injection have slashed the price amid the shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir. The announcement after the Centre held a meeting with all-existing manufacturers of the drug to discuss the increase in production and supply and also to reduce the price of Remdesivir injection.

As India experiences a second wave of novel coronavirus infections, the demand for anti-viral drug Remdesivir has surged. The Centre on April 11 banned the export of Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients.

"In light of the above, Government of India has prohibited the exports of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the situation improves," the health ministry said in a statement. As many as seven Indian companies have licensed the drug from US-based Gilead Sciences, with an installed capacity of about 3.9 million units per month.