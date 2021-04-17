COVID-19 drug Remdesivir shortage hits many states, here's how to check availability

New Delhi: Remdesivir, an injectable COVID-19 drug which has been in high demand as the country is hit with a second wave of novel coronavirus cases. The massive sale of the anti-COVID-19 drug in many states has led to an alleged shortage.

To assist people get access to the drug easily, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' official website has posted details about the availability of Remdesivir as well as Favipiravir tablets used to treat COVID-19 patients.

One only need to visit the website -- readytofightcovid.in -- which has a list of all the hospitals and pharmaceutical shops across different cities where the two drugs are available. It also mentions phone numbers and addresses.

A 24/7 helpline number -- 1800-266-708 -- is also provided for all queries related to the COVID-19 drugs. Remdesivir is being used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients with severe complications. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have reported a dip in Remdesivir stocks, adding to the crisis.

The website is intended to provide contact details of the local distributors who are engaged in the sale and distribution of the COVID-19 medicines and vaccines distributed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

On Wednesday, the government said that the production of Remdesivir will be ramped up and its prices will be reduced.

Meanwhile, with 2.34 lakh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's active count rose to 16.79 lakh. The country's total coronavirus caseload has now soared to 1.45 crore. According to the official data, there were 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases, 1,23,354 recoveries and 1,341 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.