Big Setback For Centre As SC Rejects Extension Given To ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Terms It 'Illegal'

NEW DELHI: In a huge setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Tuesday termed the extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra as 'illegal' but allowed him to continue on the post till July 31, 2023. "In view of FATF peer review and to enable the smooth transition, ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure will be till July 31, 2023,'' the Supreme Court said.

The top court also directed the Centre to look for a new chief for the central probe agency, adding that "Mishra's extended term violates the mandate of a judgment in 2021." The Centre had expressed concern about continuity in the middle of a peer review being carried out by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In February, the Centre defended its decision to grant an extension to Mishra as the director of the Enforcement Directorate and urged the top court to dismiss the plea challenging the decision saying that the petition is motivated.

The central government made its submission on an affidavit filed countering the submission of the petition challenging the extension of the ED director.

The Centre, last year in November, issued orders to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director SK Mishra for a period of one year, for the third time, and again, one day before his retirement. This was his fifth year as the ED Director.

The extension order read, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate for a period of one year beyond 18.11.2022 i.e upto 18.11.2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

In a similar order in 2021, the government has extended the tenure of Mishra as the ED Director. Opposition parties have earlier expressed disappointment over the extension given to Mishra accusing the government of misusing the federal agencies and harassing the political leaders and civil society members.

SK Mishra joined as ED chief on November 19, 2018 for two year fixed tenure. Then, in November last year, he got his first extension for one year.