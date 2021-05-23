Bihar CM Nitish Kumar declares Black Fungus an epidemic after hospitals report over 117 cases

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday (May 22, 2021) evening announced Black Fungus or mucormycosis as an epidemic disease under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

The announcement from the Bihar Chief Minister’s office comes after the state hospitals witnessed more than a hundred cases of fungal disease.

The Chief Minister’s office (CMO) in a tweet said, "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced black fungus as an epidemic."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced black fungus as an epidemic: CMO

Earlier, the state health minister Mangal Pandey had said, "Following instructions from chief minister Nitish Kumar, Black Fungus has been made a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Disease Act. Government and private hospitals will have to inform the health department through a civil surgeon. Patients will get free medicine."

Additionally, Bihar has reported at least 117 cases of Black Fungus. “Under this act, now all the mucormycosis cases – either suspected or certified among the patients will be reported by all private and government health institutions to the health department through the district’s civil surgeon,” revealed Minister Mangal Pandey.

The state has also recorded over five cases of white fungus, which is another fungal infection known as Aspergillus Flavus infection in medical terminology.

Earlier, the state government had designated sections of AIIMS-Patna and the IGIMS for the treatment of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus cases.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Bihar recorded over 4,375 fresh COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 44,907. The positivity rate came down to 3.11% on Saturday.

