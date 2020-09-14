हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar election 2020

Bihar election dates to be announced soon, Election Commission team reviews preparation

The team of two includes Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain and Chandrabhushan Kumar who will conduct meetings with other officials of the Commission to discuss election preparations. The team will also meet DM and SSP-SP of all districts of Bihar during their visit.

Patna: The Election Commission team reached Bihar on Monday (September 14) to review preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The two-member team of the Commission is on a two-day visit to Bihar.

The team of two includes Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain and Chandrabhushan Kumar who will conduct meetings with other officials of the Commission to discuss election preparations. The team will also meet DM and SSP-SP of all districts of Bihar during their visit.

On Monday, meetings will be conducted in several districts of North Bihar which includes Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, West Champaran, East Champaran, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura. Another meeting is also scheduled at Hotel Lemon Tree in Patna were the Election commission team will review election preparations for major districts like Patna, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Buxar, Saran, Siwan and Gopalganj.

On the second day, the EC team will conduct meeting for Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Khagadiya, Begusarai, Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts at Collectorate Review Bhawan in Bhagalpur which will start at 9 am and will go till 1 pm.

As per the schedule, the Commission will go to Bodh Gaya on Tuesday evening to meet officials of Jehanabad, Arwal, Nawada, Aurangabad, Kaimur and Rohtas districts.

 

