Bihar elections 2020: RJD releases first list of candidates; Shivanand Tiwari's son gets ticket

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday (October 5) released its first list of candidates, said sources. The party also allotted symbols to the candidates at Rabri Devi's residence. The event was attended by the party's senior leaders including Manoj Jha.

RJD has released names of 15 candidates. Following the dynastic principle RJD has given tickets to second-generation leaders such as Rahul Tiwari, son of party veteran Shivanand Tiwary and Sudhakar Singh, son of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh. They will contest from Shahpur and Ramgarh, respectively.

According to sources, former minister and Jamui MLA Vijay Prakash will once again contest as RJD candidate in the upcoming election.

Live TV

The list of some other candidates include - Anita Devi from Nokha, W Singh from Naveenagar, Surendra Yadav from Bela, Siddri Devi from Chakai, Sudha Yadav from Jehanabad. RJD has fielded Ramvishun Singh Lohia from Jagdishpur, Subedar Das from Makhdumpur, Ramdev Yadav from Belhar, Rajendra Yadav from Jhajha.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been backed as the face of the multi-party coalition and unanimously chosen as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance in Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the Congress announced on Saturday (October 3).

According to the seat-sharing agreement that has been agreed upon by the alliance partners ahead of the three-phase election starting on October 28, the RJD will contest on 144 seats, while the Congress will contest from 70 seats.

Notably, the 70 seats which Congress have been given is nearly twice as many as it had contested in the 2015 assembly polls in alliance with the RJD and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

The first phase of polling in Bihar is to be held on October 28. The second and the third phase of the election will be held on November 3 and 7. Out of 243 constituencies, 71 will go to the polls in the first phase, nomination filing for which is going on between October 1 and October 8.