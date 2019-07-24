Bihar floods: Water level in Kosi, Gandak and Mahananda rivers likely to rise further

The flood situation in Bihar continues to be grim, with fresh warnings suggesting that the water level in Kosi, Gandak and Mahananda rivers may rise further. Floods across the state has so far claimed at least 104 lives and all efforts are being made by the administration to ensure relief and rescue for those affected.

A total of 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are currently on the ground. As many as 125 motorboats and several choppers are also being used to provide relief materials to the affected people.

The floods have affected at least 105 blocks across 12 districts. The government has set up 81 relief camps and 712 community kitchens in different parts of the state.

According to news agency ANI, around 50 houses in the Narur village of Madhubani district were destroyed due to floods.

A resident of the area, Rakesh Kumar, said, “There were around 40 to 50 houses over here and now there is nothing. There were women and children inside the houses and we all panicked to save our lives. The women helped us by offering their sarees to make a rope after which we all managed to cross the floods to reach a safer side. There is no help from the government side; we are managing on our own. My grandmother today was swept away in the floods but fortunately, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued her.”

Relief work has meanwhile been intensified by the state government, the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

As part of the relief measures, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families. Over Rs 181 crore was distributed among flood victims via direct bank transfer to over three lakh families from flood-affected districts of Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Purvi Champaran, Araria, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Purnea, Saharsa, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Supaul, said a release from CM's office.