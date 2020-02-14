Bihar govt launches 'Pyaar ka Paudha' campaign to encourage practice of planting trees

Patna (Bihar): Ahead of Valentine`s day, `Pyaar ka Paudha` (a plant of love) campaign has been launched by the Bihar government`s Department of Environment and Forest in Patna, to encourage the practice of planting trees in the state.

Principal Secretary, Forest department Bihar, Dipak Kumar said, "We have put a stall in several places in Patna and will slowly expand it to other cities.

प्रकृति को नियंत्रण में सिर्फ पेड़-पौधे ही रख सकते हैं। आइए! संकल्प लें अपनी मातृभूमि बिहार को हरा- भरा बनाने का, अपने प्रियजनों को एक पौधा उपहार दें,साथ ही इसकी देख-रेख की विनम्र अनुरोध करें। आपका ये छोटा सा प्रयास बिहार को हरित बनाने में एक श्रेष्ठ कदम होगा। #PyaarKaPaudha pic.twitter.com/I3KAuqQYto — Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (@DEFCCOfficial) February 12, 2020

It`s good for the environment and climate."Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change comes under the Bihar government on February 12 took to Twitter and said, "Nature controls the trees and plants. Take a pledge to make the earth green. We humbly request you to gift one plant of love to your closed ones and provide a good care. Through this campaign, your small effort will be a big step towards making the Bihar land green."