Bihar govt launches 'Pyaar ka Paudha' campaign to encourage practice of planting trees

Ahead of Valentine`s day, `Pyaar ka Paudha` (a plant of love) campaign has been launched by the Bihar government`s Department of Environment and Forest in Patna, to encourage the practice of planting trees in the state. 

Bihar govt launches &#039;Pyaar ka Paudha&#039; campaign to encourage practice of planting trees
Representational Image

Patna (Bihar): Ahead of Valentine`s day, `Pyaar ka Paudha` (a plant of love) campaign has been launched by the Bihar government`s Department of Environment and Forest in Patna, to encourage the practice of planting trees in the state. 

Principal Secretary, Forest department Bihar, Dipak Kumar said, "We have put a stall in several places in Patna and will slowly expand it to other cities. 

It`s good for the environment and climate."Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change comes under the Bihar government on February 12 took to Twitter and said, "Nature controls the trees and plants. Take a pledge to make the earth green. We humbly request you to gift one plant of love to your closed ones and provide a good care. Through this campaign, your small effort will be a big step towards making the Bihar land green."

