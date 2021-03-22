Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: 2380 vacancies for 12th pass candidates, Deadline to apply ends soon

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar (CSBC) had released 2380 vacancies for recruitment in the Bihar police.

The deadline to apply for the post would end in three days. According to CSBC, the last date to apply is March 25. Candidates seeking to build a career in the law enforcement must apply before the deadline.

Under this recruitment process, 2380 vacant posts will be filled. Out of total 2380 posts, 1487 posts are for male and 893 for female candidates.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website on csbc.bih.nic.in.

Direct Link to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021:

Click here to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021:

Candidates should have passed Intermediate or its equivalent examination from any recognized institute.

Salary for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021:

The salary of the selected candidates will range from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

Selection process for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021:

The selection process will be in two stages. First, the candidates who are registering for the recruitment drive will have to appear for the written examination. Candidates who pass the written test will then have to appear for the Physical Eligibility Test.

