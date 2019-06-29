Biscuits, cookies banned, now only healthy snacks to be served at Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at promoting healthy eating, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a new circular asking all its departments not to serve cookies, biscuits and other fast food during official meetings.

The circular, issued by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, calls for a total ban on the sale of biscuits inside the Ministry building and in canteens and urges officials to stop serving fast food, cookies, biscuits and unhealthy stuff during the departmental meetings.

The new circular, instead, calls for providing healthy food such as roasted 'channa', almonds, dates and walnuts during official events and meetings.

“The Health and Family Welfare Minister has desired that healthy snacks only to be served in official meeting and biscuits are to be avoided," the circular released on Friday said.

"Henceforth, therefore, biscuits shall not be dispensed through the departmental canteen and healthy snacks like lobiya channa, khajoor (dates), bhuna channa (roasted channa), badam (almond) and akhrot (walnuts) will be served in the official meetings in the department," the circular further said.

It may be recalled that the Health Ministry had some times back issued an order directing the officials to stop using the plastic water bottles.

Several Health Ministry officials have welcomed the order as fast foods are not good for health.

Fast food affects living in multiple ways and creates several health issues. Eating fast food causes obesity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and at times can also be fatal.